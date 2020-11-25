Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, November 25

EmVP: ‘Everybody Eats’ feeds hundreds despite pandemic, loss of leader
The cold rain that poured down outside Russell Chapel AME Church in Columbia on Monday didn’t stop volunteers from loading up cars with food to make their Thanksgiving dinner.
Every year the non-profit puts on its “Everybody Eats” event providing a Thanksgiving meal to families in need. The annual effort all started with late city councilwoman Almeta Crayton. Crayton died in 2013.
Despite the weather, the pandemic and the sudden loss of one of the group’s leaders, the organization is continuing to push forward.
The non-profit will still serve a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday carry-out style. It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Columbia’s Senior Center.
Fulton City Council passes mask ordinance
The Fulton City Council voted 6-2 on Tuesday to approve an emergency mask ordinance set to go into place Dec. 1. The mayor still needs to sign the ordinance.
The emergency mask ordinance requires masks and physical distancing. Mayor Lowe Cannell said prior to the meeting that he saw a mix in public opinion on whether or not masks should be required in Fulton.
Fulton has a population of about 12,600 people that would be affected by the proposed emergency mask ordinance.
United Way of Central Missouri celebrates giving campaign
The United Way of Central Missouri has much to be thankful for this year.
On Tuesday, it announced the results of its giving campaign. The organization raised $2,114,024, shortly surpassing its goal of $2.1 million.
Election signs still stand as states certify results
While driving through mid-Missouri, it’s hard to miss the political signs scattered in yards.
However, they have started to disappear. State and local elections have wrapped up, and Joe Biden has been named President-elect.
In Mexico, the few signs left standing are in violation of the city code. According to Chapter 42, Article XV, Section 42-987 D, “All signs shall be removed no later than seven days after the election."
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Wednesday – Cloudy with passing morning showers, trending drier in the afternoon and colder. Temps to hold in the lower 50s during the morning, falling in the 40s during the afternoon.
Thursday – sunny skies. Morning temps in the middle 30s, rising in the middle to upper 50s in the afternoon.
Friday – Mostly sunny with passing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Rain totals through 5am in central Missouri - most received around an inch of rain since Tuesday morning #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/7OrCH5Z7c1— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 25, 2020
Rain still lingers in central Missouri, will continue through the morning as an occluded low pressure slowly paces through MissouriLots of clouds, but drier conditions this afternoon #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/GV9vSrjLUu— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 25, 2020