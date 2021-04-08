Boone Health to offer Pfizer vaccine to those 16 years old or older
Boone Health will hold a vaccination clinic at Columbia mall on Friday, as Phase 3 opens up in Missouri.
Those who attend the event will receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is authorized for people 16 years and older.
Boone County is one of many Missouri counties holding vaccination events this weekend. Here is a list of vaccination events across the state and how to sign up for them.
Missouri Department of Conservation will "buy back" your invasive pear tree
The Missouri Department of Conservation is introducing a new program to combat the invasive Callery pear tree.
As part of a new "buy back" program, property owners can send in photos of cut down Callery pears. In turn, the tree-cutter will receive a native replacement tree, like a Rosebud or Dogwood.
The Callery pear tree is easily spotted in the Spring because of its white blossoms.
Bus driver fired after video of swerving on CPS route with at least 1 child on board
Student Transportation of America announced Wednesday that a Columbia-based bus driver would no longer be working with the company, after video emerged of the driver swerving across lanes near Highway 63.
Multiple CPS parents cited previous issues with STA and this driver in particular.
CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said they were made aware of the video Tuesday evening and alerted STA.
Another Missouri Tiger men's basketball player is leaving the program.
Drew Buggs, who served as a strong presence off the bench last season, has entered the Transfer Portal, a Mizzou source confirmed to KOMU 8 Sports on Wednesday.
Buggs played only one season with Mizzou after transferring from Hawaii, and becomes the sixth Tiger to enter the Transfer Portal since the end of the season.
Forecast: Storms exit, more rain on Thursday
Wednesday's rain was just the beginning. Keep the umbrella handy, as 0.25" to 0.50" of rain is expected on Thursday.
Temperatures will be lower as well, with highs around the 50s.
Friday is set to be beautiful however, with sunny skies and highs near 70.
Rain estimates from Wednesday's rainfall totaled anywhere from 1.00" to 1.50" in central Missouri. Mizzou's campus received 2.00" at Sanborn Field! More on the way today! https://t.co/lLUZxgcWNm @KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/E9vIOlryAo— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) April 8, 2021
☂️ Going to be a rainy day and cooler too. While yesterday's cold front is now far east, the upper-level storm system still lingers...Highs only in the lower 50s today #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/is0D3ALlT9— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) April 8, 2021