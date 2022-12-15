Columbia family mourns the loss of two children in apartment fire
A family is reeling after an apartment fire took the lives of two young children early Wednesday morning. Four-year-old Ta’niyah Pate and 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington died in the fire at the Columbia Square Apartments.
During the fire, Tamitra Williams, mother and grandmother of the deceased helped some of her children jump from the front of the house, including 8-year-old Jynitra Washington and 12-year-old Jason Washington Jr.
But Ta’niyah and Jyneisha didn't make it out of the house.
The family is now staying at a different home, and the Red Cross is helping get the children clothing. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Columbia Fire Department and Missouri Fire Marshal.
Vigil held for missing Ashland teen while police publish new 'tip' webpage
While the Ashland Police Department is continuing its search for a missing teenager, the department has published a webpage to help collect more information. Emilee Dubes, 15, has been missing since Dec. 4th.
"The page was published to allow the public to easily provide information to our officers," Sgt. Andrew Worrall, public information officer for the APD.
A community candlelight vigil was held in Ashland Wednesday night to spread awareness about Emilee. As of Wednesday, the APD did not have any new information to provide.
Former Miller County teacher sentenced to 10 years for sexual contact with a student
A former Tuscumbia High School teacher and girl's basketball coach was sentenced to 10 years in prison with the possibility of early release in Miller County Court on Wednesday.
Michael Allen pleaded guilty in October to three counts of sexual contact with a student. He was 25 years old at the time of his arrest in March.
Several former players for Allen and the family of players attended the sentencing.
"I'm very glad that this was the outcome given by the judge," Kylee Ash, a former basketball player under Allen, said. "It's kind of surreal to think that we're here now, but I am glad."
Laddonia man killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 54
A Laddonia man was killed in a crash on Highway 54 at Route HH Wednesday night. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:05 p.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
Harold Troesser, 84, was driving eastbound on Route HH in a 1999 Ford F150 and failed to yield, according to a crash report. His vehicle was then struck by a 2005 Ford F250 going southbound, driven by Larry Myers, 38.
Troesser was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report. Myers was not injured.
Jefferson City corrections officer, wife granted $2 million in assault settlement
A corrections officer at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was granted a cash settlement after he was left with severe and permanent injuries following an assault by an inmate.
Kent Riley and his wife Jennifer sued inmate Gavin Syring after a July 19 assault at JCCC. Riley was left with severe and permanent injuries to his head, brain, sides and hip. He spent six days in a coma and was on life support, the lawsuit said.
Kent Riley was awarded $1.5 million and his wife was awarded $500,000, according to online court records.