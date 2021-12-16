'Stuff the Bus' campaign collects donations for Mayfield tornado victims
A church in Jefferson City is gathering donations to bring to victims of the Mayfield, Kentucky tornado.
Rev. Joseph Tagliaferre will drive the bus full of donations to Kentucky. He said they plan to “Stuff the Bus” on Friday morning and deliver the donations later that day.
“I think anytime people see others hurting, there's a desire to do something to help,” he said. “It really strikes a chord for many people here because of the disaster that happened here a number of years ago, and people really wanted to do something to help.”
Linn County community sets example for tornado damage recovery
If you drive through Linn County, the affects of last October's EF-2 tornado are hard to spot. The impact on the people there isn't.
Brandi Biggs was born and raised in Purdin. She described the sound of the tornado like a train coming through.
"We could hear the roar of the tornado," Biggs said. "Once you hear that noise you never, you know, you never forget it."
Missouri Task Force 1 returning Thursday from Kentucky tornado recovery mission
Missouri Task Force 1 received demobilization orders Wednesday and will arrive back in Columbia Thursday.
MO Task Force 1 was activated Sunday by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to join with the Indiana, Tennessee and Ohio Task Force 1 to help search buildings in response to the tornadoes that devastated parts of Kentucky on the evening of Dec. 10.
MO Task Force 1 left the Boone County Fire Protection District Headquarters with 35 personnel, 10 additional ground support personnel and around 100,000 pounds of equipment.
Questions arise regarding durability of 'tilt-up' building design
Last Friday's tornado outbreak showed the limit of a popular kind of construction design.
Tornadoes ravaged the Midwest and destroyed many businesses and warehouses. An Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois collapsed and had six fatalities, and a candle factory was destroyed in Mayfield, Kentucky where there were eight fatalities.
The destruction has brought up questions about a popular construction design known as the "tilt-up" design.
The tilt-up design is where a concrete slab is casted on the ground and constructors tilt that concrete slab up. It then forms the wall of the building structure.
Storm damage in St. Charles County pegged at $3.4 million
The damage from last week’s tornado in St. Charles County is now estimated at more than $3.4 million.
The suburban St. Louis County was among several areas of the Midwest and South ravaged by tornadoes and storms on Friday.
A news release from the county on Wednesday said 26 structures were destroyed, 20 had major damage and several others had lesser damage.