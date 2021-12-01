MU law professor weighs in on implications of challenge to Roe v. Wade
The U.S. Supreme Court took up one of the biggest challenges to abortion rights in decades. Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization deals with the constitutionality of the 2018 Mississippi Law banning abortions after 15 weeks.
KOMU 8 spoke to MU Law Professor Rigel Oliveri to talk about the case and what it could mean for Missouri.
Q: What are the facts of this case and what arguments are being made?
A: The state of Mississippi passed a statute that makes it illegal for a woman to have an elective abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. And so that is the law that is being challenged before the Supreme Court.
The state is basically arguing that the central holding of Roe v. Wade should be overturned. The central holding of Roe v. Wade is that women have a constitutional liberty and privacy interest in being able to have access to elective abortions prior to the point of fetal viability... They're making two arguments. One is that they should be able to draw the line earlier and the second is that the central holding of Roe should simply be abandoned.
