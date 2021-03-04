HAPPENING TODAY: What's changing and what's staying the same in Boone County's newest health order
The modified health order in Boone County starts on Thursday at noon for restaurants, bars and entertainment venues.
The new order lets all Boone County businesses return to their normal operating hours. The previous order restricted bars and restaurants serving alcohol to close at midnight.
As with the previous health orders, there is no official capacity on restaurants, bars and retail shops. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services' Public information specialist explained those capacities are determined by social distancing.
First and second dose vaccine clinics to be held through weekend, J&J vaccines make it to Boone County
Boone Hospital Center is hosting a vaccination clinic today at Columbia Mall.
The hospital plans to give out 1,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to those who are in an eligible tier.
The event is available by appointment only.
Missouri's low COVID positivity rate is not due to less testing, health official says
Boone Hospital Center's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Robin Blount, said that Missouri's recent low COVID positivity rate is not necessarily linked to a decrease in testing.
Missouri reported a positivity rate below 5% for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday.
Dr. Blount recommended that Missourians still get tested if they are suspicious that they may have COVID, even though case numbers are falling.
8 Missourians indicted for $4.1 million meth conspiracy, including 3 from Moberly
Eight people were indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a $4.1 million conspiracy to distribute more than 520 kilograms of methamphetamine on Wednesday.
The indictment alleges that the defendants participated in a conspiracy to distribute meth between Jan. of 2017 and Feb. of 2021.
All eight defendants are also accused of money laundering.
Forecast: Another very mild day with a cool down for Friday
Thursday is set to be another pleasant day, with clear skies and high temperatures in the mid 60s.
Temperatures will cool down slightly as the weekend approaches, creeping into the 50s on Friday and Saturday.
You can keep the umbrella at home however, as rain chances are low throughout the rest of the week.
Mizzou defeats Florida thanks to late heroics from Dru Smith
Mizzou Men's Basketball kept fans in suspense, but pulled off the win against Florida courtesy of Dru Smith's last second basket on Wednesday.
The win marked the Mizzou's first victory at the O'Connell Center in Gainesville, FL, in program history.
The Tigers will return home on Saturday to take on LSU in the final game before the SEC Tournament.