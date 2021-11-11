The murder trial of Joseph Elledge: Prosecution and defense rest case, closing arguments to begin Thursday
The court reconvened around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday for day nine of Joseph Elledge's murder trial.
The day began with the continuation of prosecutor Dan Knight’s cross examination of Elledge.
He asked Elledge about his actions leading up to and following the death and burial of Ji.
Knight then accused Elledge of washing the sheets to take evidence away, but the defense refuted that claim.
The court adjourned early at 3:10 p.m. Closing arguments will begin Thursday at 8:30 a.m. and then the jury will move to deliberation.
Boone County murder suspect taken into custody in Iowa
The Boone County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a Boone County murder suspect was captured in Iowa.
Mark Alan Achterberg was found and taken into custody without incident late Wednesday afternoon in Creston, Iowa.
He is charged with first degree murder of his alleged friend Justin Stidham.
Boone County Captain Brian Leer said the department worked with authorities to figure out he was traveling to Creston and was able to coordinate his arrest.
Holts Summit business joins AG Schmitt's vaccine mandate lawsuit
The "Now Hiring" sign outside Doolittle Trailer Manufacturing in Holts Summit could be a sign of things to come.
The business recently joined Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and 10 other states in a lawsuit against the vaccine mandate for private employers with more than 100 employees.
The director of marketing says the business fears losing employees when the mandate takes effect in January.
"We will suffer a huge change in our production staff," Kyle Caraway said. "We're almost certain actually, that would cause this business that's 43 years old, and family owned and operated, to have to shut its doors."
Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board meets for first time after law enforcement gets more disciplinary protection
On Wednesday evening, Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board will meet in city council chambers for the first meeting since Senate Bill 26 was added to the city code.
SB 26 provides law enforcement agencies with more disciplinary protection. In the November 1st meeting, the Columbia City Council voted to update the city code to include new rules for police officers to stay in line with SB 26, which passed in the Missouri legislature in July.
Wayne Boykin, the vice chair and acting chair for the Citizens Police Review Board, said he's worried about the appeal process.
"It's just a timing thing. That's the biggest thing right now. We used to have it where somebody has 30 days to file an appeal after a decision was made, Boykin said. "There's now a 10 day gap. So, they have 10 days after they get that decision from the police chief."
CDL training held in Jefferson City for aspiring truck drivers
The Missouri Job Center hosted a free CDL training event Wednesday for people interested in becoming a truck driver.
Wednesday's event is the first of several in the month of November. Other trainings included in the rotation for CDL training are Rolla, Columbia, Fulton and the Lake of the Ozarks area.
Patricia Barnes, the workforce development supervisor for Capital City Job Center, said there is no registration required for the event.
"We are hoping for a good turnout. So far this morning, around 10 people have come in for the orientation," Barnes said.