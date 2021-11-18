Health officials warn of severe flu season, urge vaccination
As autumn leaves continue to fall, flu cases are on the rise.
During the 2019-2020 flu season, there were a total of 113,395 lab confirmed flu cases in Missouri, according to data from Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services.
During the 2020-2021 season, there were only 1,795 lab confirmed flu cases.
A spokesperson for the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services said this year will be closer pre-pandemic levels.
"We do not have any sort of health order in place in Boone County and you have less people doing the masking, remembering to wash their hands and being mindful of those things," spokeswoman Ashton Day said. "So, I think because of that, we may see an increased number of flu cases than we did in 2020."
Love Columbia hopes to buy The Love Seat building using new tax credit money
Love Columbia is looking to buy The Love Seat building after receiving $250,000 in Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) tax credits.
The organization was one of 66 nonprofits that received part of $12.6 million, which the Missouri Department of Economic Development awarded for community development projects.
NAP allows Missouri taxpayers to determine where their state tax dollars are used by donating to charitable organizations. Under NAP, a tax credit is issued equal to 50% or 70% of eligible contributions.
The tax credit is used to offset an eligible donor’s state income tax liability and is claimed when the donor files their Missouri tax return. The credit may be used against taxes owed for the year of the donation, plus five additional tax periods.
'It's disappointing': One month later, no update in Hundle homicide investigation
More than a month after an MU staff member was found dead inside his home, there is still no new information in the investigation.
James Hundle was found dead with a gunshot wound on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Hundle was 52 years old and worked as an assistant to the vice chancellor and dean of MU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. He also served as an advisor to the MU Chapter of Alpha Gamma Rho.
Bradley Hoene graduated from MU in 2010 and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He said Hundle was like a mentor for him and everyone else in the chapter.
Columbia Public Library offers adult high school completion program
The Columbia Public Library began offering a new adult high school completion program on Monday.
CPL is one of many libraries across the state offering the program, as the Missouri State Library became the first state agency in the nation to offer an online accredited high school completion program to its adult residents this fall.
"I think it's a wonderful thing," CPL Community Outreach Manager Abbey Rimel said. "It's a very forward thinking approach, and I think it's going to change a lot of lives in Missouri."
The program is called "Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School." The CPL began preparing for the launch of the new program this fall with the intention to make it available in the middle of November.
People who are 18 years old or older, live in Boone County and Callaway County, have a library card and are in good standing with the library are eligible to apply for the program.
Internet instillation causes issues for some Columbia residents
Residents of Southview Drive are experiencing outages of water and cable due to Socket installing fiber internet in the neighborhood.
Socket confirmed Wednesday it hit water mains during installation that caused the outages.
Adam Voight, the marketing manager for Socket, said the locates for the project were about four feet off, which caused its subcontractors to come in contact with the water line.
While a KOMU 8 reporter was in the area on Wednesday afternoon, there was also a gas leak on the street. Socket crews at the scene said the digging for the internet installation hit a service line which caused the gas leak.