Health department to host vaccination clinics at Boone County schools for students ages 5 and older
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services says it plans to start school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics during the week of Nov. 15.
"We plan to start the COVID-19 school-based vaccination clinics starting the week of November 15 because that is the week after we finish up with these school-based flu shot clinics," Sara Humm, the PHHS public information specialist, said.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Wednesday that the state is now following the CDC's recommendation to give the Pfizer vaccine to children 5 to 11. The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID vaccine approved for 5 to 11-year-olds.
The murder trial of Joseph Elledge: Jury listens to 6 hours of audio recordings
The court reconvened at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for the murder trial of Joseph Elledge.
On Tuesday, the defense called Ji's death a "tragic accident." Attorney Scott Rosenblum claimed a physical altercation took place between Ji and Elledge, and Ji hit her head on the floor. Rosenblum said Elledge found Ji dead in their bed the next morning, and that her death was consistent with a subdural hematoma.
The trial is expected to last two to three weeks. Twelve jurors were selected, with three alternates.
Food Bank adapts to supply shortages, increasing prices
The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri can normally hold 2 million pounds of food at full capacity. But now, empty spots in the warehouse are becoming more common.
Supply chain issues are impacting the Food Bank, which has made it harder to find food, especially at the wholesale level.
"Food supply chains were dramatically disrupted to the point where through our regular channels, we weren't seeing a lot of food," President and CEO of the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri Lindsay Lopez said.
Along with sourcing food, the Food Bank also faces difficulties trying to find certain kinds of food it needs and wholesale foods at decent prices.
Renewed Columbia park sales tax helps keep neighborhood parks clean and safe
After a special election held Tuesday, the Columbia park sales tax will be renewed for 10 more years.
The tax was up for a renewal for the first time in six years and passed with an 80% approval.
The one-quarter of a penny tax helps fund the Parks and Recreation department. Half of that quarter cent is permanent, while the other half is renewable.
The permanent part of the tax is used for operating costs for the department, such as personnel, utilities and equipment. The renewable portion of the tax is used to help fund projects for all the parks.
"That sales tax is used for maintaining and upkeep for our parks in terms of capital projects," Mike Griggs, director of Columbia Parks and Recreation, said. "Anything that costs more than $10,000, for example, a new shelter, a new playground, redoing the ball field lines, redoing a bathroom, projects like that."
New landmark in downtown Columbia to be a reflection of the community
After nearly 10 years of development the new Gateway Plaza is scheduled for a grand opening tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.
At the corner of Providence and Broadway, the plaza is set to help celebrate Columbia's bicentennial while bringing new art to the downtown area.
The project is the product of the Downtown Community Improvement District, and was funded by a half cent sales tax and a property tax from businesses within the district.
Emmett Russell, the main fabricator of the art was an easy choice to bring the design to life, according to Nickie Davis, the Executive Director of the CID.