Columbia health organizations prepare for children COVID-19 vaccine rollout
The Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisory committee voted Tuesday to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11. With the recommendation, vaccines could be available within the next few weeks.
Sara Humm, the public information specialist for the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, discussed the next steps needed to get the vaccine approved and ready for public distribution.
"The CDC's ACIP [Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices] will meet next week and will consider the vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds, then the CDC director will make a recommendation," Humm said. "After that, the state will amend their orders, which allows for state vaccinators to administer the vaccine."
MU Health Care COVID-19 vaccine co-chair Dr. Laura Morris met with local media outlets over Zoom Wednesday afternoon to discuss the Pfizer vaccine. She mentioned the logistics behind getting approval to administer doses to children 5 to 11.
"We are expecting a couple thousand dosages at MU Health Care and I think we'll be well supplied to meet the demand for those that want to get vaccinated right away," she said.
MU to lift suspension of fraternity activity Friday
In an email to chapter presidents and advisors, MU's Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life (IFC) announced all fraternity chapters can resume activities at noon at Friday.
KOMU 8 confirmed with multiple fraternity and sorority chapter presidents they received the email Wednesday afternoon but were told not to comment any further. MU spokesperson Christian Basi told a KOMU 8 reporter he could not "confirm it is accurate nor correct."
All chapter activities, including new member education and social functions, may resume at that time.
Proposed tax aims to bolster public safety in Jefferson City
Tuesday's special election will determine if a one-quarter of a cent tax will be instated for the capital city.
The tax will be used to help provide more competitive salaries for police officers and firefighters, in an attempt to improve retention and recruitment. According to the 2020 Jefferson City Police Department Incident Data, the retention rate for officers and firefighters is 24%.
Jeremy Bowman belongs to the Jefferson City Police Officers Association. He worries the high turnover rate could lead to more crime in the community.
"The biggest problem with that turnover is that we're losing our contacts within the community," Bowman said. "I've always said that the police are only as strong as the community allows them to be. And we build that strength through our community relations. So, when we lose those officers, we lose those direct contacts in the community."
Marshall infant, woman seriously injured after crash on Highway 40 Wednesday
A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 40 at Rollingwood Blvd. left an infant and a woman seriously injured.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 11:30 a.m., a Buick driven by Marshall resident Sonnikqua McKamey, 29, was traveling southbound on the highway.
A Ford F150 driven by Glasgow resident Lonnie Duncan, 56, was traveling westbound on the highway.
McKamey failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the path of Duncan's vehicle, resulting in a crash, according to the report.
Veterans United Foundation grant will help make Welcome Home shelter more accessible
Welcome Home, a nonprofit transitional and emergency shelter for veterans, received a $286,000 grant from the Veterans United Foundation in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon.
This grant from the Veterans United Foundation is part of a plan by the organization to award $10 million to nearly 100 different nonprofit organizations. Eight million dollars alone will go to mid-Missouri organizations.
The foundation, which is the charitable arm of Veterans United Home Loans, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year.