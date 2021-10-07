After months of bus driver shortages, route delays and cancellations, Columbia Public Schools said it had reached out to the National Guard to begin filling bus driver positions.
During an interview with KBIA published on Sept. 30, Dr. Brian Yearwood said CPS called the Missouri National Guard to assist with the shortage of bus drivers.
“We've reached out to the National Guard and they were gracious and will begin the process of allowing some of their reservists to help us with our bus situation – those that have their CDL,” Yearwood told KBIA.
However, Jonathan Klusmeyer, the interim director of public affairs for the Missouri National Guard (MONG), said they have not received a request.
Children got a chance to climb in their favorite emergency vehicles without the distractions of loud sirens or flashing lights at the Touch-a-Truck event Wednesday afternoon in Columbia.
Touch-a-Truck is a spin off of the popular Tons of Truck event held in the spring. However, the Touch-a-Truck event is designed specifically with sensitive young children and people with autism spectrum disorder in mind.
Cassie Brandt, Touch-a-Truck coordinator, said it's a much calmer event.
"We don't have any of the honking horns or the bright lights the sirens. All of that is tamed down so that this event is much more friendly to any kids that can be easily overwhelmed," Brandt said.
A federal judge has ordered Texas to suspend a new law that has banned most abortions in the state since September.
The order Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman freezes for now the strict abortion law known as Senate Bill 8.
It bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks. That is before some women even know they’re pregnant.
Every year in October, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) designates one National Principal of the Year during National Principals Month.
This year is Beth Houf, Fulton Middle School's principal.
Beth Houf has been the principal for Fulton Middle School since 2015.
The daughter to Mary Bratcher, one of Ernest Johnson's victims in the 1994 robbery, posted to Facebook in response to Tuesday's execution.
"I wish someone would have warned us that we would be here, 27 years, 7 months, and 22 days later, waiting for justice," Carley Schaffer wrote in her post. Schaffer was not ready to speak but gave KOMU 8 permission to use her post.
Bratcher was one of three people killed by Johnson in Casey’s General Store in Columbia on Feb. 12, 1994. Bratcher, Fred Jones Jr. and Mable Scruggs were all employees of Casey's. Johnson attacked the three and hid their bodies in a cooler.