Lenoir Woods staff mostly vaccinated, despite low state numbers
Lutheran Senior Services (LSS) operates the facility and set a Sept. 1 deadline for its employees to get vaccinated. It announced the mandate on June 9.
"It just made a tremendous impact," Executive Director Kent Kirkwood said. "We did the right thing to protect our residents."
Other residents said they feel appreciative of the efforts.
"We've all felt very fortunate to be at Lenoir Woods," resident of three years Bryan Brown said. "They've taken very good care of us throughout the pandemic."
Missouri amongst some of the worst states in unintentional child shootings
New data by Everytown for Gun Safety shows Missouri having the fifth highest rate of unintentional child shooting incidents in the country.
According to the data, Missouri has an injury and death rate of 2.3 per million when it comes to unintentional child shootings. The only states with higher rates are Louisiana, Alaska, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Sarah Burd-Sharps, director of research for Everytown for Gun Safety, said the issue happens every day.
"Almost every day we hear the same tragic story of a child unintentionally shooting themself or others," Burd-Sharps said in a press release. "Guns always need to be securely stored: meaning unloaded, locked and stored separate from ammunition."
FDA calls meeting of its advisers to discuss Covid-19 vaccine boosters
The US Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it has called a meeting of its vaccine advisers for Sept. 17 to discuss booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
That's three days before the September 20 target date to start offering booster doses announced by the White House last month.
"The administration recently announced a plan to prepare for additional COVID-19 vaccine doses, or 'boosters,' this fall, and a key part of that plan is FDA completing an independent evaluation and determination of the safety and effectiveness of these additional vaccine doses," Dr. Peter Marks, who heads FDA's vaccine division, said in a statement.
Columbia's July unemployment rate among lowest in the state
The unemployment rates for the month of July reached as low as 2.5% in the city of Columbia.
That percentage, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, is among the lowest in the state of Missouri, which to some may sound surprising. The city continues to see help-wanted signs posted on the windows of local businesses and some are even being forced to close their doors.
July 2021's rate is a 2.6% drop from July 2020's rate, which was 5.1%.
17-year-old female shot in central Columbia
Columbia Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the 200 block of Sexton Road near Woodlawn Avenue.
A 17-year-old female has been taken to the hospital with injuries, according to police at the scene.
CPD is still looking for the person responsible for the incident and has no suspect information available at this time.
According to CPD Communications and Outreach Supervisor Toni Messina, officers on the scene performed first aid until EMS and Columbia Fire arrived. A news release said she sustained non-life-threatening injuries.