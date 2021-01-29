Audrain County to host mass vaccination clinic for Phase 1B - Tier 1 & 2 residents Friday
Audrain County residents and people in the surrounding areas that are in Phase 1B- Tier 1 and 2 of the Missouri COVID vaccination plan are able to go get tested at the Mexico Memorial Airport. The Missouri National Guard is assisting in the effort. The vaccine will be given on a “first come, first serve” basis. The Mexico Department of Public Safety posted reminders on their Facebook page on Thursday to not show up early.
Marshall native and MU grad makes his way to the Super Bowl
Brad Berlin never imagined turning a part-time job in college into a career that would serve him many years and eventually lead him to be part of a Super Bowl. Berlin made many career moves after his graduation from MU with his master’s degree, including jobs with MU, Utah State, Colorado State, University of Michigan and University of Louisville. In between endeavors with different organizations, he landed a job with the Washington Redskins as their equipment manager. Now, he’s been working for Tampa Bay for five years and is preparing for the Super Bowl, the biggest moment in his career.
Parson backs tax breaks for Missouri stores ordered closed
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says businesses forced to temporarily shut down because of local COVID-19 mandates should get tax breaks.
Parson on Thursday told Missouri Press Association members and reporters that restaurants and other businesses shouldn't have to pay property taxes for times when they were ordered closed because of the pandemic.
Missouri's new Office of Childhood to take effect in August
Cicely Tyson, iconic and influential actress, dies at 96
Cicely Tyson, an award-winning icon of the stage and screen who broke barriers for Black actresses with surpassing dignity, died Thursday, her longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed to CNN.
She was 96. A family statement did not reveal the cause of death.
Tyson embodied African American women who demanded attention -- and more than that, respect. She played former slaves, civil rights icons, sharecroppers, truthtellers, mothers and other complicated women -- bringing a sense of depth, nobility and grace to every character.
Cloud cover will build overnight and winds will slowly start to pick up out of the south at 5-10mph. This combination should keep temperatures from dropping off too much tonight. Lows should be in the middle 20s.
We will see sunny breaks in the cloud cover for Friday with most of that sunshine happening in the midday hours before cloud cover builds for the late afternoon.
Expect highs to reach the middle 40s.