Missouri Rep. Kip Kendrick to forgo final term
State Rep. Kip Kendrick has announced that he will forgo his final term in the Missouri House of Representatives as he joins State Senator-elect Greg Razer as his Chief of Staff.
Rep. Kendrick has served in the House of Representatives since 2015 from the 45th district as a member of the Democratic Party, and was recently re-elected in November.
Four victims hospitalized after shooting at Fulton Event Center
Four people were hospitalized after a shooting at Fulton Event Center late Saturday night, according to Fulton Police Chief Steve Myers.
Chief Myers said the four victims went to two different area hospitals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
According to the police chief, no arrests have been made at this time.
Thefts from cars up 25 percent in Columbia this year
This year, reported thefts from cars have risen 25 percent in Columbia. That's a jump from 325 last year, to 409 so far this year.
The Columbia Police Department said there are several things you could do to prevent this from happening to you. The department suggests you take valuables out of your car (or hide them from view), lock your doors whenever you leave your vehicle, and park in a well-lit area at night if possible.
BJC HealthCare to suspend some elective procedures, surgeries in STL
BJC HealthCare will postpone some elective procedures and surgeries that can safely be postponed for at least eight weeks at some of their hospitals and ambulatory settings starting Monday, November 16.
This only applies to St. Louis area hospitals at this time and not Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.
With the positive cases growing exponentially and a record number of COVID-19 hospital admissions, BJC HealthCare and Washington University Physicians announced Sunday their election to suspend some - but not all - elective procedures that can be postponed safely.
Consumers adapt to a socially distant Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving will look different this year. Many are shifting from the traditional holiday to smaller family gatherings and cooking smaller turkeys. This year, 68% of families plan to celebrate at least somewhat differently, according to a survey conducted by Numerator.
During a year filled with uncertainty, families are adapting their holiday traditions to match life during a pandemic.
Today's Weather
Out the door temperatures will be in the middle 30s this morning, which is seasonal for this time of the year. Temperatures will then climb into the middle to upper 50s by midday with highs reaching the lower 60s in the early afternoon.
Skies will be sunny and winds will be breezy at times. Winds are expected to gust up to 25MPH through the day.
Good morning! We'll see sunny skies and breezy conditions for our Monday. Winds will gust up to 25MPH out of the WSW and highs will warm into the lower 60s this afternoon.I've got the forecast on KOMU 8 News Today from 4:30-7AM #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/fjNIRwnnqL— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 16, 2020