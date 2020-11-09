Alex Trebek, beloved 'Jeopardy!' host, dies after cancer battle at age 80
Longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, adored by generations of trivia mavens who instinctively shout out questions to answers, died on Sunday following his battle with cancer.
The official "Jeopardy!" Twitter account confirmed the news. He was 80.
Trebek has won five daytime Emmy Awards and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 2011.
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County voters elect new coroner
Jay Minor and his family said they're feeling relief after Election Day, as county coroner incumbent Frank Flaspohler lost to newcomer Trisha Clark.
Clark is a Howard County native. She said when she takes office officially, she hopes to bring compassion to the families who lost their loved ones.
Flaspohler said while he is sad to leave the position, he will stay close to the office. He will continue to be a paramedic in Howard County.
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Callaway County community returns favor for local nonprofit leader
2020 was fraught with surprises for Silvia Sprinkle, and it was not because of the virus.
After posting in a local Facebook group for assistance building a ramp for her brother and grandchildren, Sprinkle learned the community had stepped up to provide it for her free of charge; labor included.
The materials were donated by Rough Around the Edges, LLC.
College athletics adjust to new recruiting landscape
Since March 13, the NCAA has instituted a dead period on recruiting for all universities, suspending all recruiting visits.
MU Football Recruiting Director Jake Breske changed the plan for winning over potential freshmen and came up with innovative solutions like virtual visits to keep up the same paths of communication.
Fulton police arrest man for making terrorist threats Saturday night
According to a press release from the Fulton Police Department, officers responded to 1851 Underground Tap & Grill around 11:38 p.m. Saturday for reports of a terrorist threat.
Officers arrested McGrath and transported him to the Callaway County Jail. McGrath currently has a $1,500 bond.