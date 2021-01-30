Second historically Black church vandalized in Callaway County in 3 months
Oakley Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church of Callaway County was vandalized between the overnight hours of Jan. 22 and the early morning hours of Jan. 23.
This is the second malicious attack of a historically Black church in the county in the last three months.
Suspects have been "tentatively identified" by the Sheriff's Office.
Randolph County holds successful mass vaccination clinic thanks to preregistration and agency collaboration
On Friday, Jan. 29, mid-Missouri residents drove to Rothwell Park in Moberly to wait in line for their COVID-19 vaccination.
Registration was crucial to the success of the event. Residents were required to sign up beforehand, but if they forgot paperwork at home, it could be filled out at the park.
Administrator of the Randolph County Health Department Sharon Whisenand said that collaboration between the staff and agencies made the vaccination event happen.
Mo. National Guard and Cole County to hold vaccination clinic next week
Cole County will host a mass vaccination clinic on Feb. 5 at The Linc in Jefferson City from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic is in conjunction with the Missouri National Guard.
Those in Phase 1B-Tier 2 can receive the vaccination.
"We will give them a time slot, they will come, they will get their shot" County Commissioner Sam Bushman said. "You will sit for 15 minutes to make sure you don't have any adverse reactions to the vaccine and then you can go."
Gov. Parson lays out upcoming plans in State of the State address
Governor Mike Parson delivered his annual State of the State address on Wednesday, amidst reports that Missouri ranks dead last in the nation in COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Parson began by noting the state's accomplishments, and then focussed on the COVID-19 pandemic. He thanked frontline healthcare workers and asked lawmakers to work on a COVID-19 liability protection bill.
Additionally, the Governor announced the creation of the Office of Childhood, which will focus on early childhood development and K-12 education. Parson also asked lawmakers for $20 million to fund 50 new mental health and substance use disorder centers and six new crisis stabilizations centers across the state.
CPS teachers receive thousands of masks that were "just sitting around"
Columbia Public Schools parent Jennifer Roberts initiated a new Facebook group called Como Mask Bank on Monday. The group has hopes of getting the community involved with making and distributing as many free masks as possible.
On Tuesday, Jan. 26 Roberts delivered over 2,500 N97 and KN95 to CPS teachers. The masks came from the COVID-19 Regional Relief Fund, where they were not being used.
State Senate bill for law enforcement accountability moves closer to a vote
The new State Senate bill 60 aims to keep law enforcement accountable.
The bill prohibits officers to use a chokehold. It files an officer who engages in sexual conduct with someone in their custody as a Class E felony. It also requires hiring agencies to check the officer’s misconduct reports if applicable before hiring.
On Monday, Jan. 25, the bill moved closer to a vote after Sen. Brian Williams, D-St. Louis, spoke at the hearing held by the Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee.
Widespread and heavy rain is likely through Saturday, and some of us could hear a few rumbles of thunder this afternoon, especially south of I-70. Rainfall totals will be anywhere from 075-1.5" once rain comes to an end by midnight tonight. Areal flooding is a high possibility today as the ground is already saturated from the melted snow over the past few days. There is a chance for north & eastern Missouri to see sleet and snowflakes on the backside of this system tomorrow morning, but no accumulations or impacts are expected.