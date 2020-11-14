Columbia extends health order for an additional three weeks
Columbia/Boone County has extended the current public health order for an additional three weeks, unless otherwise extended, rescinded or modified.
The current public health order is set to expire Nov. 18 at 11:59 p.m.
Local officials gathered Friday afternoon at Columbia City Hall to discuss COVID-19.
Health department, Columbia hospitals issue statement on hospital capacity
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, Boone Hospital Center, MU Health Care and the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital issued a joint statement Tuesday regarding Boone County's hospital status.
According to the statement, each facility will begin the implementation of their individual surge plans. This includes changing staffing procedures, pausing some elective surgeries, changing visitor policies and other efforts to 'ensure the highest levels of care for all who need it.'
MU researchers discover three COVID-19 mutations
A team of researchers at the University of Missouri have identified three COVID-19 mutations that may be the reason behind the infection rate.
Dr. Kamlendra Singh is the project supervisor, and research professor in the MU College of Veterinary Medicine and Bond Life Sciences Center.
"The good thing about finding this mutation is at least we know, what most likely is causing the the fitness of the efficiency of the virus that is being you know, made," Singh said. "That's the good thing. So it's like, once you know the cause, you probably can find the solution."
To better understand the significance of Dr. Signh's findings, one must understand how a virus works.
CPS votes to keep all school levels online until January
The CPS Board of Education has voted against middle and high school students returning to in-person learning this semester, voting instead to have students return on Jan. 19.
In addition, CPS voted for elementary school students to return to online learning until Jan. 11. Elementary students will start virtual learning next Monday, Nov. 16.
The plan to return to in-person learning includes a four day school week, with Wednesdays reserved so that the schools could be cleaned and sanitized.
Columbia Missouri National Education Association (CMNEA) President Kathy Steinhoff was the first to speak at the meeting, saying, "Our cases are climbing, our hospitals are filling and our teachers are getting sick."
New state guidelines: K-12 students, teachers don't need to quarantine if masked
K-12 students and teachers do not have to quarantine under new state standards if a school mask mandate is in place, Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday morning.
The change comes as schools across the state face a staffing shortage as entire classrooms quarantine if one person is infected with COVID-19.
"We have been working hard with [the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education] and [the Department of Health and Senior Services] to find a solution that allows us to continue providing the high-quality education our students deserve while still keeping them, our teachers, and all school staff members safe," Gov. Parson said.
School districts, health departments react to new state mask recommendation in schools
Governor Mike Parson announced a new mask and quarantine guidance for Missouri Public Schools Thursday morning during his weekly briefing.
The guidance said, “As long as both the person diagnosed with COVID-19 and the person exposed to that positive case were properly wearing masks, the individual who was exposed does not have to quarantine.”
This new guidance is in efforts to keep more students in the classroom rather than in quarantine and promote in-person learning statewide.
School districts and county health departments across Missouri have released statements regarding the new recommendation.
SSM announces intent to sell St. Mary's Hospital in Jeff City
SSM Health announced their intent to sell SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City Tuesday morning.
SSM Health and and Quorum Health Corporation signed a letter of intent, which means they have 'entered a period of exclusive negotiation regarding the hospital campus,' which was built in 2014.
The two companies will begin a due diligence process aimed at ensuring the long-term sustainability of high quality care in the region.
The goal is to reach a definitive agreement by the second quarter of 2021.