An increase in poll watchers could affect the Election Day process
There will be a clear difference at the polls on Tuesday and not just the COVID-19 restrictions.
According to NBC, over 50,000 poll watchers could show up at the polls after an almost 40-year consent decree ended in 2017.
“In 1981, there was an election in New Jersey, and the GOP sent armed, off duty cops to the poll, and it was intimidating,” NBC reporter Jane Timm said.
Now, party-backed recruitment efforts are allowed nationwide to have more poll watchers present at the polls.
County Clerks staying busy with less than a week until Election Day
With only days until Election Day, County clerks are getting a lot of calls.
There's a lot of questions voters are asking, including what Election Day might look like to what happens if you want to vote and have COVID-19.
For Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon, this means they've stayed busy.
"So when the absentee voting period started six weeks ago, we were seeing about 150 people per day, then it went up to 4 or 5 hundred a day," Lennon said. "Yesterday had 861."
Getting to know Gubernatorial candidate and State Auditor Nicole Galloway
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway is in the race to be Missouri's 58th governor.
Galloway serves as the current State Auditor, running against competitor Republican Governor Mike Parson.
KOMU 8's Marisa Rios sat down one-on-one with Galloway, taking a look at her beginnings and path to become the next potential governor, a path she never expected to take.
Nicole Galloway grew up in St. Louis County. Her dad is an engineer and her mom is a nurse. It was clear to Galloway, her future involved
Getting to know Gubernatorial candidate and current Governor Mike Parson
Governor Mike Parson is running to win another four years in Missouri’s highest office.
Gov. Parson is the Republican candidate running against Democratic challenger and current State Auditor Nicole Galloway. Parson has been the Governor since 2018, after taking over for Eric Greitens.
KOMU 8 News took a look back at Parson’s beginnings and his path to becoming Missouri's Governor.
Mike Parson is from Wheatland, a small Missouri town of 356 people, about an hour north of Springfield. He said growing up on a farm shaped him as a person and a leader.
MO-4 Election: Hartzler, Simmons disagree on COVID-19, climate change, police reform
In just over a week, Republican incumbent Vicky Hartzler will mount a re-election bid for her sixth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Democratic challenger, Lindsey Simmons, hopes to spoil the party.
Hartzler has decidedly won the MO-4 Congressional District in the last four elections.
She hasn't been in a close race since she took the seat from Ike Skelton (D) in 2010.
Amendment 3: A redo vote on Missouri's non-partisan demographer
On Election Day, you will notice a place to vote 'yes' or 'no' on Amendment Three.
To understand what Amendment Three does, it's important to understand what it undoes.
If you voted in 2018, you voted whether or not to pass Amendment One, otherwise known as Clean Missouri. It ended up passing with 62 percent of votes.
Amendment One put stricter limits on campaign contributions, placed a $5 cap on lobbyist gifts to legislators and proposed a new way of drawing district lines.