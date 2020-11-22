Delivery driver prepares for holiday increase
It is a big week for delivery drivers.
Jonathan White, general manager of Wise Guys Pizza, said he expects business to boom this week because families are home for Thanksgiving, and will quickly tire of cooking.
As a result, White said he expects his delivery drivers to make more calls.
"If you have the ability to tip and you can, please do," he said.
For drivers like Brandi Wood, tips go a long way.
Wood left her previous job in the spring because she is immunocompromised. But after being denied unemployment benefits, her bills piled up.
Portion of Fifth Street on MU campus to be closed for construction
A portion of Fifth Street between Elm Street and East Stewart Road will be closed for construction beginning Monday, Nov. 23 at 7 a.m.
The construction is part of a utility infrastructure project, according to an email from the University of Missouri. The road segment, which is on MU's campus, will be closed through Jan. 15, 2021.
The closure will affect both driving lanes and the west sidewalk on Fifth Street.
The RC-9 parking lot will be accessible via Elm Street, and the RC-4 parking lot via Sixth Street.
MU encourages driving with caution due to increased construction traffic.
Escaped Reality House inmate turns himself in Saturday morning
Tyrone McClain Jr. turned himself into the Boone County Jail Friday morning.
On November 14, multiple prisoners escaped from Reality House, which is a private jail located at 1900 E. Prathersville Road in Columbia.
McClain was being held on multiple charges.
After three men escaped, the Boone County Sheriff's Department transferred over 20 detainees from Reality House to a more secure detention facility.
FDA authorizes emergency use of the antibody cocktail given to Trump to treat Covid-19
The US Food and Drug Administration on Saturday issued an emergencyuse authorization for Regeneron's antibody cocktail to treat Covid-19 in high-risk patients with mild to moderate disease.
President Donald Trump received the therapy, called REGEN-COV2, when he was hospitalized for coronavirus. The treatment has to be infused into the bloodstream and is meant to mimic an immune response to infection.
The cocktail reduced Covid-19-related hospitalizations and emergency room visits in some patients within 28 days of treatment, the FDA said in a news release.
Regeneron's chief executive officer, Dr. Leonard S. Schleifer, said in a statement that demand may initially exceed supply, "making it even more critical that federal and state governments ensure REGEN-COV2 is distributed fairly and equitably to the patients most in need."