Local counties prepare - and sanitize - for April Election Day
Missouri’s general municipal Election Day is here, and county clerks across the state are ready for voters. Polling places will open at 6 a.m. for Missourians to cast their ballots for local leaders.
We have posted voter guides for Boone, Cole and Callaway counties breaking down the candidates and issues on the ballot.
Counties prepare for Phase 3 of Missouri's vaccination plan
Missouri will start Phase 3 of the COVID-19 vaccination plan this Friday. Phase 3 includes all adult Missouri residents, approximately 1.1 million Missourians.
Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services spokesperson Sara Humm said the department is looking forward to the process of getting vaccinated to be easier overall.
Protesters demand change for trash programs in Columbia ahead of city council meeting
Columbia protesters gathered at City Hall on Monday night to voice their thoughts against the city's current trash policy. A petition is circulating from the Facebook group, Columbia MO Citizens for Roll Carts, to bring roll carts back.
"We want to show City Council leadership that we aren't going to let the status quo continue as it is," Organizer Conner Ruhl said. "We're willing to stand up and actually do some work to get out there and organize."
Reds' Castellanos suspended 2 games in Hill's 1st discipline
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos has been suspended for two games and fined for his role in an on-field brawl during the season’s opening weekend. It was the first discipline given by Michael Hill in his new role as Major League Baseball’s senior vice president for on-field operations.
Callaway County deputies recover over $40,000 of drugs in Monday morning arrest
The Callaway County Sheriff's Office are proactively patrolling the streets and stopping crimes in the process.
Deputies recovered approximately $41,865 worth of drugs in the area of County Road 269 at 3:18 a.m. Monday.
Forecast: Above average temps continue for Tuesday; tracking Wednesday storms
Mostly clear skies are expected in the morning, but cloud cover will be increasing into the afternoon. Temperatures will start in the middle 50s and warm to near 80° with partly sunny skies. Winds will gust from the south around 30 mph.