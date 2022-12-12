Columbia School Board approves five-year improvement plan
The Columbia Board of Education voted Monday night to approve a five-year Continuous School Improvement Plan (CSIP).
It was developed and presented by Superintendent Brian Yearwood. A plan is required by every public school district in Missouri in order to be accredited by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
"We've spent the last several months engaging with stakeholders in developing a plan. We have provided multiple avenues for scholars, parents, families, employees, and the community to provide us with thoughts and information to help develop goals and action steps," Yearwood said.
Columbia's CSIP focuses on increasing attendance and teacher retention, while decreasing out-of-school suspensions, addressing what are considered the district's biggest problems.
Community mourns deaths of grandmother and grandson in Salisbury house fire
A 75-year-old woman and her 17-year-old grandson were killed following a fire in Salisbury early Sunday morning.
Cheryl Springer and Maxwell Springer died in a house fire on 207 West Third Street.
The Salisbury Fire Department found Maxwell Springer dead in the burning home just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. First responders were able to rescue Cheryl Springer from the home and rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she died of her injuries later that morning.
Missouri tracks pregnancy-related deaths with new interactive dashboard
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) launched a statewide interactive dashboard last week, showing maternal mortality data.
The state health department says this is the first interactive dashboard in the nation that addresses pregnancy-related deaths.
According to the interactive dashboard, 61 women die in Missouri on average each year while pregnant or within a year of pregnancy. That places Missouri at 44th in the nation for maternal mortality, DHSS said.
“The road to becoming a mother is not always easy. DHSS and the PAMR [Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review] Board are looking to help ease what should be a joyful journey from becoming one of grief and loss,” Paula Nickelson, acting director for DHSS, said. “Focusing on increasing awareness of new mothers’ needs and providing postpartum care are a few factors that can impact another new mother from becoming a mortality statistic. With the dashboard, DHSS is hoping to further awareness, discussions and the need to improve obtainable resources for mothers to prevent these tragic deaths.”
Columbia man charged with murder in connection to September crash
A Columbia man faces murder and other charges in connection to a September vehicle crash which left one man dead.
Prosecutors charged Justin Scott Trader last week with second-degree murder, first-degree property damage and tampering with a vehicle. The charges relate to the death of 22-year-old Andrew Moss, of Hallsville, who was electrocuted after crashing a vehicle into a utility pole in September.
According to court documents, Trader conspired with Moss and another man on Sept. 11 to steal the vehicle, a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with the goal of driving it into the Missouri River. The documents say their motive was to prevent the vehicle's owner from making a court appearance the following day.
Volunteers help families celebrate the last Christmas at the current Columbia Ronald McDonald House
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri (RMHC) is making progress toward moving into its new house in 2024. RMHC plans for construction on the new building to start at the end of this month or the beginning of January.
Volunteers came to the current house on Monday to bake cookies and wrap gifts to help families celebrate the last Christmas that will take place at the building on Lansing Avenue.
"I think volunteering specifically here at Ronald McDonald House is a rewarding opportunity," volunteer Jacob Garrett said. "It basically I think is an opportunity that shows that we have a great organization here in Columbia that is put here for a reason, to help kids and also families in need."
Lindsay DuCharme, director of marketing and communications for RMHC of Mid-Missouri, said they try to make the house as home-like as possible, especially around the holidays.