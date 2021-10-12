Centralia Board of Aldermen announces interim police chief
Nat Stoebe has been named Centralia's interim police chief. This comes after former chief Bob Bias's resignation went into effect Sunday. Three more officers also resigned in the past week.
The Board of Aldermen also approved a third party legal counsel to look into "impropriety" within the city's administration.
The search for a permanent police chief has begun and will continue through Nov. 3 or until the position is filled.
Downtown Columbia shooting leaves businesses, students worried about safety
Businesses and students are concerned about downtown safety after a weekend shooting.
Booche's owner Rick Robertson was concerned with how close Saturday night's shooting was to his restaurant and said he would like to see more police patrolling downtown.
Boone County sees modest increase in COVID-19 booster shot vaccinations
The number of people in the United States who are getting booster shots is higher than the number of people getting their first or second doses of the vaccine.
In Boone County, there are steady numbers of first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses. Now that booster doses are available, there has been an uptick in overall vaccinations.
Columbia Public School Board extends COVID-19 plan at Monday's meeting
CPS approved an extension to its COVID-19 plan during Monday night's board meeting. The plan allows Superintendent Brian Yearwood to implement mask mandates for the district.
One person who opposed the plan said her daughter's speech disability combined with the mask mandate has made it difficult for others to understand her. Meanwhile, a person who supported the plan said students tend to be fine with wearing masks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
While Tuesday will be a sunny day, the rest of the week turns stormy again and very wet.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to return late tonight and into Wednesday morning.