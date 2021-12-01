Local truck driver says truck driver shortage stems from poor treatment
The United States will hit a historically high shortage of 80,000 drivers this year, according to a report from the American Trucking Association.
Matt Dickneite, a truck owner and operator from Holts Summit, says he thinks low pay, harsh conditions, rising gas prices and being away from family is causing people to leave the trucking industry.
Boone County fire officials remind public of outdoor burning, fire safety
Some people may be looking to burn their yard waste as a way of disposing it. In the City of Columbia, open burning is not allowed without a permit. People requesting a permit have to make sure what they're burning meets the city's open burning requirements.
People can also drop their yard waste off at city mulch sites as another form of disposal.
FDA advisers vote to recommend authorization of a pill to treat COVID-19
FDA advisers voted 13-10 Tuesday to recommend emergency use authorization of a pill made by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to help treat Covid-19.
The pill molnupiravir can reduce the risk someone will progress to severe disease or death by about 30%.
If authorization is granted, the drug would be the first oral antiviral treatment to fight Covid-19.
Missouri sees decrease in unemployment rate, but many businesses are still understaffed
Unemployment rates are starting to look the way they did before the COVID-19 pandemic started, but many businesses are still understaffed.
Missouri’s unemployment rate went down to 3.7% in October 2021. In April 2020, that rate was 12.5%.
Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Matt McCormick said there are between 5,000 and 5,500 job openings, but that there are more job openings than there are people who can fill them, leading to businesses being understaffed.
North Callaway High School Donates to Bright Futures
More than 50 North Callaway High School student-athletes raked leaves on Nov. 6 to raise money for the local Bright Futures organization.
The students raised $1,950 for Bright Futures, which will help provide clean clothes, hygiene products, athletic equipment, diapers, and other needs for all ages.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
November ended on a warm note and December will be no different! Any morning rain will clear up quickly.
Any morning rain will clear up by 6-7am and clouds will clear up by mid-morning. Temps out the door will be in the middle 40s.
There will be lots of sunshine by the afternoon and Wednesday's highs will reach the lower 60. For perspective, we should generally reach highs in the upper 40s now.