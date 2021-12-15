MU researcher receives $4.5 million to study cancer and Wilson's disease
MU researcher and biochemistry professor Michael Petris received $4.5 million in grants to study the role of copper in cancer cells and Wilson's disease.
Petris said he and his colleagues have discovered a molecule that can block copper from entering the body. Petris says cancer cells need copper to grow and spread.
The study will improve the molecule and perform tests to develop safety, efficacy and optimization to the point of use for clinical trials in people.
District responds to racist email sent to CPS superintendent
Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood, who has been with the district for five months, received an email Dec. 8 saying "You need to be forced to move to Africa where you belong."
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said it is heartbreaking to have somebody say or write something like that.
Race Matters, Friends President Traci Wilson-Kleekamp is concerned that more action isn't being taken and has put in a Sunshine request for the email and other emails received by Yearwood.
MO Task Force 1 continues area search and wellness checks in Kentucky
Missouri Task Force 1 completed 1,054 structural assessments and several targeted wellness checks in Mayfield, Kentucky Monday.
The team includes 35 personnel and 10 ground support personnel with over 100,000 pounds of equipment was deployed Sunday and received its assignment around 7 a.m. Monday.
The team said it looked for victims and evaluated the amount of damage to structures for each assessment. It then documented the GPS location with damage symbols to identify areas it covered and areas it still needs to cover.
Waiting list eliminated for Missouri Public Defender System services
Missouri Public Defender System Mary Fox said the waiting list was created because the Missouri Public Defender System did not have enough attorneys to handle all of the cases that were eligible for representation.
The hiring of 43 new attorneys contributed to eliminating the waiting list, but Fox said there are still openings to be filled with attorneys retiring and resigning.
Chronic wasting disease found in 28 Missouri deer; testing for COVID-19 continues
Conservation officials have found 28 cases of chronic wasting disease among deer tested in Missouri since July 1. The Missouri Department of Conservation is also testing deer for COVID-19 antibodies.
Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, is an illness that was first observed in Missouri in late 2012. CWD is a deadly malady, sometimes called “zombie deer disease” because of its neurological effects.
At this point, there has been no evidence to indicate that humans can become sick by eating deer that have CWD or COVID-19 antibodies.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
A wind advisory is in effect for all on Missouri today from 9am until midnight tonight as winds are expected out from the south at 20mph, gusting to 35mph. Winds will increase this evening, gusting to 40-50mph.