Family, friends and fellow firefighters honor Boone County Assistant Fire Chief Bryant Gladney
Father, husband, teacher, learner, mentor, paramedic, firefighter.
Those are just few of the words used to describe Boone County Assistant Fire Chief Bryant Gladney during his funeral service Tuesday morning.
Gladney was struck and killed while responding to a crash on Interstate 70 on December 22.
The assistant fire chief spent more than 30 years working in the Boone County community, serving as a firefighter and teacher for the Boone County Fire Protection District's EMS programs. He was also an original member of Missouri Task Force 1.
Gladney's son, Shaun Gladney, said his father was selfless and caring and that he was always working to be better.
Mid-Missouri health departments encourage people to report positive at-home tests.
With the omicron variant spreading across Missouri, local health officials are encouraging people who receive positive at-home COVID-19 tests to report them to their health department.
The CDC does not have a clear statement about reporting positive cases for those who do an at-home test.
Chenzney Schulte, a registered nurse from the Cole County Health Department, said there is a huge underrepresentation of positive COVID-19 case numbers that are reported across Missouri.
She said by reporting positive tests from at-home test kits, there will be a more accurate number of people who have tested positive.
Driver in deadly Columbia hit and run sentence to prison time
A judge sentenced the driver in a deadly pedestrian crash to more than a decade in prison Tuesday.
Charles Waddill pleaded guilty in September to hitting and killing Timothy Wilson on Rangeline Street in June 2019.
The guilty plea applied to charges including involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with physical evidence.
Judge Joshua Devine sentenced Waddill to 10 years in prison for the manslaughter charge, seven years for leaving the scene and four years for tampering.
The seven- and four-year sentences will run consecutively, and that combined 11-year sentence will run at the same time as the 10-year sentence, meaning Waddill faces 11 years in prison.
Gov. Parson requests federal disaster declaration for 7 Missouri counties
Governor Mike Parson has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approve a major disaster declaration to provide federal assistance for seven counties in Missouri after severe storms swept across the state Dec. 10.
Gov. Parson is requesting assistance for Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds and Wayne counties.
If approved, local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies may seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recover costs, including repair and replacement costs for damaged buildings, bridges, roads and other public infrastructure.
FEMA and local officials estimated a total of more than $27 million in damage to public infrastructure and emergency response costs eligible for federal assistance.
Columbia Public Library to close mid-January for technology update
The Columbia Public Library will be closed Jan. 11-13 to install new check-out technology.
The Daniel Boone Regional Library will install radio frequency identification technology in all its branches.
The technology will allow for a faster check-in and check-out process, according to a news release.
The transition to the new technology is funded by a Library Services and Technology Act grant through the Missouri State Library.
First Alert Weather
Temperatures are looking much more seasonal for Wednesday. We will start the day in the lower 30s and warm to the lower 40s for the afternoon.
We will also be watching for spot rain showers and drizzle throughout the day. Rain won’t add up to much, but it is likely to remain a cool and damp day.