TARGET 8: Abuse allegations and child protection orders could still go unnoticed in Missouri legal system
The third and final part of our Target 8 Investigation shows how abuse victims have a better chance now to have their voices heard, but allegations and child protection orders could still fall through the cracks in Missouri's legal system.
State entities today form multidisciplinary teams across different departments. This helps stop abuse allegations from slipping through the cracks, but it's still not enough in some cases.
Audrain County Chief Juvenile Officer Bruce McKinnon said the mandate requiring the assignment of guardian ad litems gives the juvenile court checks and balances for catching child abuse. However, since his office rarely sees the allegations in protective orders, he rarely contacts law enforcement, meaning child abuse alleged in child protective orders are still at risk of going unnoticed by investigators.
Family of man shot and killed by Columbia Police speak out
Quillan Jacobs' family posted on Facebook calling for justice and to honor him. Jacobs was killed by Columbia Police early Sunday.
Jacobs and Todd Duron Nesbitt Jr. had an argument that escalated into an exchange of gunfire outside of Vibez lounge in Columbia around 3 a.m., leaving five people injured.
One of Jacobs' cousins said he was a family man with a heart of gold and a smile that could change anybody's day.
Missouri Farm Bureau, MFA Oil, MFA Incorporated file suit against private employer vaccine mandate
The Missouri Farm Bureau, MFA Oil and MFA Incorporated, along with Doyle Manufacturing Company, have filed a lawsuit challenging the vaccine mandate for private employers.
The lawsuit challenges the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) emergency temporary standard, which mandates those employed at companies with 100 or more employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The mandate could affect more than 84 million employees across the states.
The companies jointly filed a petition on Friday with the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, claiming OSHA has "exceeded its statutory authority in implementing the ETS and violated the U.S. Constitution and other laws."
National campaign featuring MU student aims to spread awareness of long COVID
A campaign run by global health initiative Resolve to Save Lives launched Tuesday morning, entitled "Voices of Long COVID."
MU student Katelyn Van Dyke, who says she is still battling with symptoms nearly a year after testing positive, is featured in the campaign.
The goal of the campaign is to spread awareness and knowledge of ‘long COVID,’ which is one of the post-COVID conditions described by the CDC. The campaign also aims to promote vaccination among people ages 18 to 29.
40 rural Missouri high schools selected for Missouri Postsecondary Advising Initiative
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) selected 40 rural high schools to participate in the Missouri Postsecondary Advising Initiative for the 2021-2022 school year.
The grant program aims to ensure all high school students have a college and career advisor exclusively focused on helping them succeed after graduation.
Up to 135 grants will be awarded over a three year period to schools that are eligible.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
Temps will be dropping Wednesday and no longer will the mild weather be sticking around for the remainder of the month.
Starting this morning will be some very mild air around the region. Temps will be in the 60s for many under mostly cloudy skies.