Protests held across Missouri in opposition of death penalty
Missourians gathered across the state Tuesday to protest the death penalty. These protests occurred as Ernest Johnson was set to be executed by lethal injection in Bonne Terre.
Opponents to the death penalty have advocated for Johnson to serve a lifetime in prison without possibility of parole rather than execution. Johnson had taken multiple IQ tests that showed Johnson had the intellectual capacity of a child and should not be executed.
State executes Ernest Johnson 27 years after Columbia triple murder
Ernest Lee Johnson, 61, was executed by lethal injection at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the state prison in Bonne Terre.
Johnson was first sentenced to death in 1995 for killing three convenience store workers in Columbia during a robbery in 1994. After nearly three decades of appeals, Johnson was executed Tuesday evening.
Columbia CrimeStoppers struggles to solve cases due to lack of tips, community distrust
CrimeStoppers relies on anonymous tips from the community to solve crimes, but misinformation and a lack of community trust is making their job difficult.
John Fields, president of the board of directors of CrimeStoppers, said people are scared to come forward because they don’t want the tip to be traced back to them. He said tips go through an old phone with no Caller ID and that CrimeStoppers does not ask for personal information.
Mid-Missouri communities recognize Alzheimer's Awareness Day
Governor Mike Parson ordered the dome of the Missouri State Capitol be lit purple starting Tuesday at sunset until sunrise on Wednesday in recognition of Alzheimer's Awareness Day.
There will be two Walk to End Alzheimer's events in mid-Missouri this month to further promote awareness to the disease. One event will be held in Jefferson City on Oct. 10 and the other will be held in Columbia on Oct. 30.
Final "MO VIP" entry deadline is Wednesday
Missourians have one more chance to enter the "MO VIP" drawing. The final drawing to win $10,000 will take place Friday, Oct. 8. More than 650,000 vaccinated Missourians have entered.
The deadline for new entrants is 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
Rain showers will be possible today and Thursday as an upper-level system continues to move in from the southeast. There may even be a few thunderstorms mixed in too.
By Friday, conditions will quickly turn warm and even breezy at times.