Heritage Days Heat Up Boonville

It's a festival that brings a community together. The event takes place during alumni association reunions and kicked off Thursday with an art show during the day.

In the evening the carnival opened up and the Boonville Humane Society helped host a mut strutt. The young and old dressed up their dogs for best costume, others competed in the look-alike contest and other events.

It's a combination of trying to do something for each age group, for trying to do something for everyone," says Chairman Jim Niederjohn.

The festival includes a parade Saturday morning, arts, crafts and foods booths, and a beer garden featuring live music.

Niederjohn says the goal is to get the community involved and have a good time, but also tie the community together.

Boonville Resident Paul Langlotz says residents enjoy the festival because it brings everyone together, brings in tourism and the kids love the carnival.

"I've been coming off and on for ten or fifteen years, but mostly to bring her (his daughter) up ever since she was a baby," says Langlotz.

Langlotz's daughter Audrey says she loves going on the rides because she can scream and laugh.

The carnival is also a family affair for its owners.

Darcy Jones and her husband have owned their carnival business for 26 years. They started coming out to the Boonville festivals when they first began.

"We've got to see these kids grow up, my gosh we've played these kids since they were two years old and well it's twenty-two years, figure it out," says Jones.

Jones, her husband, daughter and grandaughter all work together at the carnival. Jones says it's a family affair and they make their carnival buisness a family event.

Niederjohn has been on the planning committee for the festival since it first started and says the event brings people who wouldn't usually be together all to one place.