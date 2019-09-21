Heritage Festival preparations underway

COLUMBIA - The Parks and Recreation Department is getting ready for the Heritage Festival & Craft Show this weekend.

The festival aims to teach people about historical cultures in a fun and interactive way.

This year's festival coincides with preparations for Boone County's bicentennial in 2020, so the 42-year-old event is going to see something new.

Festival goers will have the chance to paint Columbia's section of the Boone County bicentennial mural.

The mural, designed by local artist, Stacy Self, is traveling to all the communities that make up Boone County. Each community has its own piece on the mural, which is in the shape of the county.

Columbia's piece will be open for all to decorate at the festival Saturday, from noon to 3 p.m.

Throughout 2020, it will be displayed at the Boone County History & Culture Center. After that, every community will receive its respective piece and be able to display it.

In addition to the bicentennial mural, the festival will have its traditional entertainment: people dressed in old-timey costumes, crafts and more.

Debbie Raines, a volunteer for the festival, said it's all about giving people the chance to look at things differently.

"It's just going back in time, and having people have a historical perspective," she said.

Raines works on the Native American area of the festival. She said, because of her mother-in-law's Cherokee ancestry, getting involved was a family matter.

"It's representative of our family," Raines said. "It's a time to come together, and work together, and have a good time."

The festival is at Nifong Park Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.