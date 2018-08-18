Hermann-Area Forum Promotes Local Food Merchants

MCKITTRICK, Mo. - Local food advocates gather in the Katy Trail town of McKittrick on Thursday to promote greater cooperation among growers and businesses in eastern Missouri's Rhine Valley region.

The food producers' forum is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McKittrick Mercantile, two miles outside Hermann.

Topics include farmers' markets, school lunches and social media campaigns. Registration costs $10 and includes lunch, drinks and snacks.

Details can be found online.