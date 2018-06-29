Hermann Bearcats 2012

The Hermann Bearcats will have a new man at the helm for 2012: Head Coach Andy Emmons.

In summing up last year's 1-9 season, Coach Emmons stated succinctly, "Disappointing."

The theme for 2012 is keeping things simple. The Bearcats won't have a lot of depth and experience will be an issue at least early on, so they will want to keep their best athletes on the field as much as possible.

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.