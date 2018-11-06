Hermann Lands Soy Facility

The far edge of the Hermann Industrial Park is wide open, but that will change soon. Within the next few months construction will begin on a soy ingredient facility.

The company, 1Soy, looked at many sites along I-70, but chose Hermann.

"The 1Soy folks felt like that this was the kind of community they wanted to be a part of. We wanted them to be a part of our community," Economic Development Director Jay Gourley said.

The facility will be the first of its kind in the United States. It will turn soy beans into soy protein.

"To some extent it can help make food that tastes good be good for you as well," Director of Tourism Jim Grebing said.

One reason 1Soy chose Hermann is the mix of nature and industry. The proposed building site is only a field right now. After the building is put up, trees bordering the property are going to be trimmed and everyone in the building will have a full view of the Missouri River.

Another selling point is keeping the facility close to the soybean crop. The facility should be in full operation by this time next year. It will employ 30 people, with plans to expand in the future.