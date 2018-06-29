Hermann Tourists Go to Hospital after Fight

HERMANN - The Herman Police Department said three intoxicated men went to the hospital Saturday night, one with a stab wound to the leg.

The Hermann Police Department said officers arrived at Gutenburg Street around 7:30 p.m. and found the men with injuries from an apparent altercation. Police said the three men, including the one stabbed, went to the hosptial, but did not have life threatening injuries.

Police Chief Frank Tennant said the investigation suggested two of the men began arguing in the 200 block of Gutenberg Street when another man became involved. He said the argument then became physical.

Chief Tennant said none of the men involved live in Hermann.

A witness told KOMU she saw the men lying on the ground near a car wash after the fight. She said she believed the three men may have been visiting Hermann for an annual sausage festival.

The 35th annual Wurst fest began Saturday. The festival attracts thousands of visitors from across Missouri each year.

Chief Tennant asked anyone who witnessed the event to contact the Hermann Police Department at 573-486-2211.