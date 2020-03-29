Hernandez Wins "Best Sports Mustache"
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Keith Hernandez won an MVP and two World Series, and now he has another honor -- best sports mustache. The St. Louis-based American Mustache Institute hosted a Web-based contest for the best-ever mustache on a sports star and says Hernandez won with nearly 1/3 of the 20,000 votes cast. Oakland A's reliever Rollie Fingers was second with 24%, followed by Al Hrabosky Lanny McDonald, Dale Earnhardt and Hulk Hogan. The tongue-in-cheek Mustache Institute says it is fighting "mustache discrimination" and says the popularity of the poll is evidence that Americans believe the mustache is an important part of the culture.
