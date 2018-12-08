Heyward leads Cardinals past Marlins

JUPITER, Florida (AP) - Miami's Giancarlo Stanton was hitless in his first two at-bats in a major league game since being struck in the face by a pitch last September, and Jason Heyward singled in his first at-bat with the St. Louis Cardinals, a 4-1 victory over the Marlins on Thursday.

Stanton wore a helmet with a partial face mask that protected the left side of his face, where he broke his orbital bone and damaged several teeth when he was hit by a pitch from Mike Fiers that ended his season.

Acquired in an offseason trade with Atlanta, Heyward's spot in the Cardinals' lineup has been a popular topic of speculation. He batted second on Thursday, going 1 for 2.

He scored on a two-run bloop single by Matt Adams off Dan Haren, who was making his first appearance for the Marlins after being acquired in an offseason deal with the Dodgers. He allowed two runs and three hits while walking one in two innings.