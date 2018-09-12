Hickman and Rock Bridge Introduce New Swim Coaches

COLUMBIA - Hickman and Rock Bridge high schools hosted a meet and greet in the Hickman Commons Thursday evening for their new swimming and diving coaches. Mizzou grad Karen Steger was announced earlier in the summer as the new head coach for boys and girls swimming at Hickman and Rock Bridge.

Steger graduated from Mizzou in 2003 and returns to Mid-Missouri after teaching and coaching in North Carolina since 2005. During her six years as head coach at Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, N.C. she led her teams to a 75-5 record with 11 conference titles.

Said Steger, "I'm very excited about it, I grew up swimming in St. Louis, and just remember during my high school career being afraid of the girls at Hickman High School because their team was so strong. It's from my understanding that they've kind of gotten rid of the rivalry a little bit because the teams practice as one and they travel as one, and one of the other girls tonight told me that they even get, like, t-shirts that say 'Hickman and Rock Bridge Together.'"

Former Hickman all-state swimmer and ex-Columbia Swim Club coach Peter Willett is Steger's assistant.

Lara Christie, who dove for Mizzou in the 80's, is the new diving coach.