Hickman and Rock Bridge Square Off

1 decade 2 years 5 months ago Wednesday, October 10 2007 Oct 10, 2007 Wednesday, October 10, 2007 9:42:25 PM CDT October 10, 2007 in Sports

COLUMBIA-The Kewpies are looking forward to matching up their high-powered ground attack against a Rock Bridge defense that gives up an average of 44 points per game. "I don't want to say it's easy because it's not going to be easy," says Hickman running back Anthony "Juice" Sims. "But I mean good running backs versus good d-backs and a good d-line, the best wins."

After a win on the road last week, Hickman is looking forward to heading to the bright lights of Faurot Field."It's good for the city, it's good for the community, kids enjoy it," Hickman head coach Jason Wright says. "Great school spirit, what more can you ask for?"

Senior offensive lineman Tyler Rhodes says, "It's amazing. Everyone's going to be there, watching you. Hopefully you don't choke."

The Kewpies will try to avoid a repeat of last year, where Rock Bridge won 48-0.

"It's real disappointing knowing they ran up the score on you in your home town," Sims says. "That you had to go a whole year with bragging rights for them, you know they're going around telling everyone that they whooped Hickman. But you know, it's a new year. A new game."

Coach Wright says mental toughness is the key to bringing home a Providence Bowl win. "I really think it's going to come down to the team that can stay focused, and not turn the ball over," Wright says. "That can take the crowd or the atmosphere out of the game and just pretend like it's backyard football."

And Friday night, the whole town will be watching one backyard.

Through six weeks, the Rock Bridge Bruins have only one win, a far cry from last year's nine win squad. "We have all the characteristics of a 1-5 team," says Rock Bridge coach A.J. Ofodile. "We do a lot of things sometimes that are pretty characteristic of teams that don't win."

This week the Bruins are looking to rebound and make a statement against their Providence Road rivals, the Hickman Kewpies.

"Obviously in this town, it's the big game," adds Ofodile. "It's the one everyone's going to come see, regardless of the records of the teams. You know, it's a big game for us."

With the game being played at Faurot Field, the Bruins have more to worry about stopping Hickman running back Anthony "Juice" Sims and company."The team that's managed the atmosphere best has been the most successful." Ofodile says. "We have a lot of new people who have never been in that stadium before and they have a lot of people who played last year in that stadium and in that game."

"Well, we're definitely telling our guys to go all out because this is the game," says senior wide receiver Chase Mejia. "I mean, the whole town, the rivals, all the town is going to be there, so we got to hold back from not letting too much out early but I think we'll be fine."

And they'll be better than fine if they can take down the Kewpies on Friday night.

For more on the Providence Bowl, and high school football, check out the opening drive at fnf.komu.com.

