Hickman Book Fair Reaches Cambodia

Most students at the book fair donated $1 to the Cambodian project to help open six new libraries in Cambodian public schools.

"Last summer a group of teachers from the United States went to Cambodia to work with Cambodian teachers, and out of that came the realization that they needed resources," said Grupe.

"It's been fun, it's been popular, added Library Media Specialist Trianna Foley. "They do really have good titles, adolescent literature, cookbooks and adult parenting books."

The Hickman book fair is open to the public Wednesday during school hours, and Hickman plans to hold another book drive next semester plus other fundraisers for the Cambodia project.