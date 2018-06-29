Hickman Defensive End Keith Commits to Minnesota

COLUMBIA - Hickman High School defensive end Alex Keith committed Tuesday to the University of Minnesota to play football for the Golden Gophers.

In 2011, Keith totalled 67 tackles including 22 for loss and 12.5 sacks. Keith also totalled six touchdowns on the year. A two-way player, Keith played tight end for the Kewpies, finishing the year with five offensive touchdowns and one defensive.

The Kewpies finished the season 5-6 after getting knocked out of the Missouri State Playoffs in the first round to Francis Howell.