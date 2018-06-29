Hickman Football Coach to Head Back to Sidelines Friday

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools announced Thursday that Hickman High School Head Football Coach Arnel Monroe will return to the sideline Friday night to coach the Kewpies when they take on Rockhurst.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported Oct. 17 that Monroe would not be getting on the bus to head to Jackson for last week's game because the district had an "issue" that was "under review."

In a statement, a district spokesperson said concerns with Monroe were brought forth recently and the district needed to investigate.

"As per standard procedure, Columbia Public Schools took this issue seriously and prioritized the well-being of students at the highest level," Community Relations Director Michelle Baumstark wrote. "The matter was thoroughly reviewed. The school district is confident that Coach Monroe committed no wrong doing and fully supports him as a member of the Hickman High School community."

The school district would not explain Thursday what led to Monroe's one-game suspension, citing that it was a personnel matter.