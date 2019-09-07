Hickman football looks to reverse losing streak against Helias

COLUMBIA — The Kewpies find themselves in a similar spot heading into week two.

Like last season, Hickman started by defeating Pattonville and then played Helias the following week.

Like last season, both Hickman and Helias were undefeated heading into the second week of the season.

Last season, the Crusaders took advantage of five Kewpie turnovers on its way to a 34-14 victory. This time around, Hickman players and staff know what to expect and are prepared to beat a team it hasn’t defeated since 2013.

Senior running back Felix Pippenger won’t be available Friday, but knows that Helias is the team to beat and is going to do whatever he can to ensure his teammates stay focused.

One part of the preparation is forgetting the past, whether it was last season or last week. Secondary coach Jeff Edwards said they’re not going to change the game plan because of who’s next on their schedule.

It’s also about fixing last week’s mistakes. Defensively, the Kewpies are going to continue to focus on the goals they set at the beginning of the season: effort, energy and forcing turnovers.

As far as specifics go, wide receivers coach Kole Hinton says they have a thing or two, but didn’t want to dive too much into it.

On the offensive end, there’s work to be done. While senior quarterback Jevean Brown led the team in rushing with 64 yards and two touchdowns, he also only totaled 11 yards through the air on 10 attempts, one of which ended in an interception.

This week it’s focusing on getting explosive plays and figuring out ways to move the ball consistently, an important key as Hickman faces a team that defeated Hannibal 46-0 last Friday.

Helias is a team that head coach Cedric Alvis described as “very, very, very, very, very fundamental.” The Crusaders are disciplined and have a tremendous coaching staff behind them, led by head coach Chris Hentges.

“We have to do our job right every time in order for us to be in a position to win,” Alvis said.

Brown said that while defense wins championships, offense wins games and the Kewpies are going to need that offense against Helias.