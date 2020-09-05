Hickman football players still searching for college offers

COLUMBIA - As Hickman's football team fights for a win over Helias on Friday, two players will fight for something bigger.

For senior wide receiver Devin Turner, learning how to walk was followed by learning how to catch a football.

"I've played since I was in kindergarten," Turner said. "I've always been around it."

The same goes for his teammate on the defensive line, Adison Barnett-Hill.

"I started playing football when I was probably five years old," Hill said.

It's a way of life they don't want to give up, but they will have to fight to keep it. With camps cancelled due to Covid-19, Hickman head coach Cedric Alvis has seen the college recruitment process suffer.

"Not being able to go out and showcase your abilities in front of a lot of college coaches kind of hurt, just because they haven't had nearly the amount of exposure they would have," Alvis said.

Many seniors might step off the field for the last time this season but Turner is fighting every game to make sure he doesn't.

"I'm just trying to play my best and hoping they come. It just comes with how you play because there's nothing really more I can do," Turner said.

Every Friday night is another opportunity to get noticed, and after a summer of cancellations players are grateful for that opportunity.

"I just remind them not to take it for granted. Instead of worrying about what could be, just focus on the fact that we're out here right now," Alvis said.

He does the same as a coach. With no idea of when the season could suddenly end, Alvis prefers to focus on the week ahead. This week, the attention is on Friday night when the team will take on Helias at home.