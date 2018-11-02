Hickman High School football coach arrangements finalized

COLUMBIA - Service arrangements have been finalized for Hickman High School football coach Arnel Monroe. Monroe died Sunday at the age of 49.

A memorial service will be held for Monroe on Thursday, June 9 at 7 p.m. in Alumni Stadium at Hickman High School.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 11 at The Crossing. Visitation will be from 9 - 11 a.m. and services begin promptly at 11 a.m.

The Crossing is located at 3615 Southland Drive in Columbia.

The services are open for anyone to attend.

People wanting to send flowers and condolences can send them to H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home at 2207 Holly Avenue in Columbia.