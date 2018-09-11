Hickman High School locked down after car burglary

Update: Columbia Police approached a reportedly stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Seventh Street.

The officers saw two men near the vehicle, both of whom ran when the officers approached. Police tased one of the suspects during the chase, and took him to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Officers later learned he was the driver of the stolen vehicle, and his arrest is pending his release from the hospital.

Original Story:

COLUMBIA - Hickman High School was placed on "modified lockdown" Wednesday after a car was stolen on Business Loop 70 around 10:15 a.m.

The car thief got out of the car near the school and ran, causing the lockdown.

A modified lockdown means no one is allowed in or out of the building, but students still go to classes like normal.

Columbia Public Schools said Hickman High School, Douglass High School, Jefferson Junior High, Ridgeway Elementary and ACE Center were also placed on lockdown, which is now over.