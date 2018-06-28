Hickman High School to Host Public Forum on School Safety

COLUMBIA - Local parents have the chance to disucss school safety tonight at a public forum called, "Violence and Safety in U.S. Schools and Society." Two professors from the University of Missouri,Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Chris Belcher, and local political radio host Gary Nolan will lead the panel.

Superintendent Belcher says he has made school safety a top priority. In December, he said a number of security features were already in the process of being upgraded. Four pieces of proposed legislation at the state capitol concerning firearms in schools have been met with mixed reaction from citizens. Four school shootings have occured in Missouri since 1983. The most recent shooting happened last January.

The forum starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Hickman High School Commons.