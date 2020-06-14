Hickman hires new head girls basketball coach

COLUMBIA - The Hickman Kewpies hired a new head girls basketball coach.

Morgan Scott served as assistant basketball coach at Washington University in St. Louis, Southeast Missouri State and as a graduate assistant at the university of Missouri after her playing career, Jack Rubenstein, athletics and activities director said.



“I am blessed and excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Hickman basketball family," Scott said. "My desire is to help each player who comes through our program to pursue excellence in all aspects of her life: on the court, in the classroom, in the community, and in her personal life."