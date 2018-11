Hickman Kewpies Volley Past Rolla Bulldogs

COLUMBIA - Hickman took on the Rolla Bulldogs tonight and the newcomer stole the show. Hickman freshman Diedre Mattson had a killer game with five service aces, 3 kills, and 13 diggs.

Rolla fired back but it was the Hickman Kewpies who dug out the victory. Rachel Brenner had 3 kills, Kimberly Lake had 5, and Sarah Miller had 6. The Kewpies won the two sets in comfortable fashion.