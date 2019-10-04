Hickman prepares for second straight crosstown matchup, with Battle

36 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, October 04 2019 Oct 4, 2019 Friday, October 04, 2019 1:06:35 PM CDT October 04, 2019 in Friday Night Fever
By: Joseph Hernandez, Columbia Missourian

COLUMBIA - The highs are high and the lows are low.

Hickman was knocked down from its high point, which it reached after a victory against Smith-Cotton Sept. 20, by Rock Bridge, after being defeated 39-8 on Friday.

The Bruins strolled into Robert M. LeMone field and laid the offense on a Hickman team that was trending upwards on both sides of the ball.

Other than the touchdown pass from Jevean Brown to Talin Kemp to end the first half, an energetic and speedy Hickman offense was held in check by a physical Rock Bridge defense.

Hickman’s defense kept the team in the game for as long as it could. It forced three turnovers, but fell apart once the Bruins got the option going with Grant Hajicek, Bryce Jackson and Miles Cheatum.

Much like Rock Bridge last Friday, Hickman turns its attention to a 7 p.m. Friday matchup at crosstown opponent Battle. The Spartans are coming off a big loss of their own, falling to Jackson 56-12 last week.

It’s a Homecoming matchup of sorts for Hickman head coach Cedric Alvis. He was Battle’s defensive coordinator from 2014-18, before he took over for the Kewpies.

During his time as a Spartan, Alvis saw a state championship in the team’s first year of eligibility and a state semifinal appearance the year after. Battle won four district championships in his four years there, and added another last season.

While the memories he had on Battle’s sidelines are great, that’s in the past. Now, Alvis is making sure his current team is ready for another tough opponent in Columbia.

It starts with execution. Alvis said that after watching last week’s film, Hickman had plays that didn’t connect and he’s had the entire team work on how to fix those issues, coaches included.

“We have to make sure that we’re sound and that we’re doing our job,” Alvis said. “That’s been the focus this week.”

The Kewpies are going to need to execute against a Spartans team that’s filled with talented players, led by quarterback Harrison Keller.

Defensive backs coach Chris Porter also noted that Battle has a lot of speed on both sides of the ball and that on offense the Spartans are looking to get the ball in the hands of their speedsters.

Hickman has yet to defeat Battle since its inception in 2014 and last season saw the Kewpies lose 37-20. But Porter is helping make sure the team isn’t focused on the past.

“Friday is just another game to compete and get better,” he said.

It comes full circle for Alvis on Friday as he stands on Battle’s opposing sideline for the first time, and he’s prepared the Kewpies to come out with a victory.

