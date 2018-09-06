Hickman Press Box Construction to Continue Through First Game

COLUMBIA - Construction continues Monday on the press box and seating at Robert M. Lemone Field at Hickman High School.

The school plays its first home game on Friday against Wentzville Holt and officials said Monday they do not expect the construction to be finished by the first game. Athletic Director Doug Mirts said the construction is on schedule and plans are in place to maneuver the crowd around the work for the game.

Charlie Ostreich, Director of Facilities and Construction Services for Columbia Public Schools, said guard rails on handicap ramps must be put in place before the game on Friday. Ostreich also said a Columbia fire marshall inspected the facilities and said they were safe for the crowd to come for Friday's game.

One worker on the project said crews look to remove the fencing that sits on the track in front of the stands as well.