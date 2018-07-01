Hickman's Colby Fitch Named USA Today Missouri Player of the Year

COLUMBIA -- USA Today has named Hickman High School junior Colby Fitch as the 2013 Missouri Baseball Player of the Year. This year he batted .500 with five home runs, 25 runs scored, 22 RBI and a .960 slugging percentage, leading the Kewpies (15-7) to the Class 5 district semifinals this past season. A 2012 and 2013 Under Armour Pre-season All-American, Fitch threw out 12-of-15 base runners this season.

Fitch maintained a 3.78 GPA this year while also serving on his school's student council and has volunteered locally on behalf of a food bank and as part of multiple community clean-up initiatives.



"I have had the privilege of coaching against Colby Fitch and watching his growth as a player," Rock Bridge baseball head coach Justin Towe told USA Today. "He is unquestionably one of the most respected players in the state of Missouri. He never backs down from a challenge and he is always willing to put in the extra effort required to be successful."